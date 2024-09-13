Here are the dos and don'ts for Arvind Kejriwal after SC grants him bail 

The Supreme Court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the alleged excise policy scam. The decision comes as a major relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who the CBI arrested on June 26.

However, as Delhi CM celebrates his big bail here’s a guide by the SC outlining the crucial dos and don'ts of his bail.

The two-judge bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, reserved the judgment on September 5 after concluding the hearings. Kejriwal was granted bail on the condition of a Rs 10 lakh bond.

Dos:

1. Attend all hearings: Ensure presence at all trial court hearings unless explicitly exempted by the court.

2. Comply with court orders: Follow all stipulations the Supreme Court outlines to avoid any legal repercussions.

Don'ts:

1. Make public Comments about the case: Avoid discussing the merits of the case publicly, as mandated by the Supreme Court, to prevent any potential legal complications.

2. Skip court dates: Appear in the trial court whenever summoned and must comply with conditions previously set in earlier Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

3. Engage in political discussions about the case: Avoid using the ongoing case as a platform for political statements or rhetoric that could be construed as commentary on its merits.

4. Stay away from CM's duties: Cannot visit the office of CM or Delhi Secretariat. Do not sign any official files and will not interact with witnesses or have access to any files related to the case

While delivering the verdict, Justice Suryakant expressed concerns over the possible ramifications of prolonged detention on Kejriwal’s personal liberty, emphasising the court's general preference for upholding individual freedoms. He noted that the trial, initiated following the filing of the FIR in 2022, is anticipated to extend over a considerable period due to the complexity of the case, which involves four chargesheets and a total of 424 witnesses.

The court's assessment influenced the bail decision that the risks associated with tampering with evidence were minimal, leading to the conclusion that Kejriwal fulfilled the necessary criteria for bail.