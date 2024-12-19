High drama at Parliament gate: Kharge accuses BJP of assault, BJP hits back at Rahul

Parliament today saw high drama as Opposition and the treasury benches attacked each other. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused BJP MPs of physically assaulting him during simultaneous protests by the BJP and Congress outside Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B.R. Ambedkar. In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Kharge alleged that he was pushed to the ground, resulting in a knee injury, and demanded a thorough enquiry into the incident.

Related Articles

Calling it a grave attack on the dignity of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the office of Congress President, Kharge described the episode as unprecedented and unacceptable.

“When I reached Makar Dwar with MPs of the INDIA bloc, I was physically pushed by BJP MPs. I lost my balance and had to sit on the ground. This caused injuries to my knees, which have already undergone surgery,” Kharge wrote in his letter.

He further detailed the aftermath, stating, “Subsequently, Congress MPs brought a chair, and I was made to sit on it. With great difficulty and the support of my colleagues, I managed to limp into the House at 11 am.”

Kharge urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to initiate an enquiry, stressing that the incident was not merely a personal attack but an assault on parliamentary decorum and democratic values.

Taking to social media, Kharge accused BJP MPs of aggression, alleging they wielded placards mounted on thick sticks to intimidate and disrupt the peaceful protest of INDIA alliance members. “BJP MPs were armed with sticks and used force to stop our protest. This reveals their hostility towards Babasaheb Ambedkar, Parliament, the Constitution, and democracy itself,” he wrote.

The incident escalated tensions within Parliament, leading to a day of high political drama. As MPs from both the Congress and BJP held rival protests, clashes broke out, culminating in physical altercations.

Adding to the controversy, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi reportedly sustained injuries during the confrontation. The BJP blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the incident, alleging he pushed another MP, causing Sarangi to fall. Rahul Gandhi refuted the claim, accusing BJP members of blocking Kharge’s entry and manhandling Congress MPs at the Parliament gate.

The BJP has announced plans to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over the incident, further escalating the political face-off.

The protests marked a dramatic flashpoint in the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties, with both sides trading accusations of misconduct and disruption of parliamentary proceedings.