Mallikarjun Kharge submits privilege motion against Amit Shah over BR Ambedkar row

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has submitted a privilege motion against Home Minister Amit Shah over the BR Ambedkar row. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the privilege motion was filed against Shah for his “insulting remarks on Dr. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha”.

The privilege motion was filed under Rule 188 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). A privilege motion is filed by a member if he/she feels that another member has breached the privilege of the House.

“At the outset, I would like to state that it is well established that any misconduct in the presence of the House or casting reflections and making defamatory statements constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. In the instant case, the wordings as well as the tone and tenor of the above remarks by the Home Minister are clearly satirical and made in a very bad taste. To use the name of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, is a clear cut insult to Dr Ambedkar. These remarks which have been made on the floor of the House are outright derogatory in nature and affront to Dr Ambedkar,” Kharge said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President @kharge ji has submitted a privilege notice against the Union Home Minister for his insulting remarks on Dr. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on Dec 17, 2024 pic.twitter.com/mAYYipIABT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 19, 2024

In a video shared by Ramesh, Shah can be seen saying during his Rajya Sabha speech targeting the opposition: "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)”.

Kharge added that such a conduct by the Home Minister is tantamount to breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest against Shah for his remarks, while the NDA also staged a separate protest and accused Congress and co for “misleading the public”. A BJP MP also sustained injuries during the protest between both the sides. Both sides accused the other of disrespecting Ambedkar.

Additionally, Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, said that the Shah’s remarks reflect the “same old mentality”. “Before the BJP came into existence, its forerunners Jan Sangh and RSS had opposed Babasaheb while the Constitution was being adopted. There is nothing new in the statement. They are not able to execute their old plans. Not because of Congress, but because of Babasaheb Ambedkar and they will continue to sulk," said Prakash Ambedkar.