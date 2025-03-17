Himachal budget 2024: Milk prices hiked by Rs 6, CM Sukhu says state faces financial challenges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the budget on Monday, stressing the need for a self-reliant Himachal while addressing the state's financial challenges. Announcing a milk price hike, Sukhu said cow milk will now be sold at ₹51 per litre, up from ₹45, while buffalo milk will cost ₹61 per litre, up from ₹55.

Outlining the state’s economic priorities, Sukhu highlighted the promotion of religious tourism and the exploration of lesser-known tourist destinations as key focus areas in the budget speech. He also said that FY26 will be full of financial challenges as the revenue deficit grant has been reduced and GST compensation has been stopped.

Sukhu also laid out an ambitious plan for natural farming, aiming to bring 1 lakh farmers into the fold in FY26. So far, about 1.58 lakh farmers have already switched to this method. Farmers growing kachi haldi (raw turmeric) naturally will now get a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹90 per kg, the chief minister announced.

The chief minister said tea estates would be developed as eco-tourism destinations. Informing that the debt liability of the state has risen to Rs 1,04,729 crore out of which Rs 29,046 lakh have been taken by the present government, he said 70 per cent of the loan taken in the past two years was spent on repayment of loan taken by the previous government and its interest component.

Only Rs 8,093 was spent on development activities. Sukhu said that the state government plans to set up a Spice Park in Hamirpur. Daily wages of workers engaged in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act increased by Rs 20 from Rs 300 to Rs 320 per day, the CM said.

To combat drug abuse in Himachal, the CM announced the constitution of a Special Task Force (STF). He said that about 500 electric buses will be purchased in 2025-26 and the Shimla Ropeway project will be started in the next fiscal year. He also announced several schemes for agriculturists, women, disabled and children and said that separate directorates for school and colleges would be constituted.