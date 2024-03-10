Himachal crisis: FIR against independent MLA, Congress rebel's father for 'electoral offences'

Amid a political crisis in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against an independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel over "electoral offences" related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls. At least six Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, pushing the government on the verge of collapse.

The case against Hamirpur's independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret's now disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma's father was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Apart from the six MLAs who cross-voted, three independent legislators had also voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan. This triggered a crisis in the state's Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly. The Speaker, who is from Congress, later disqualified all six party MLAs, who had voted for the BJP candidate.

These six MLAs, who have not been in the state, shifted to a Uttarakhand hotel on Friday from Haryana earlier. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the lawmakers were being shepherded by the BJP. BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal accompanied the six Congress and three Independent legislators, who arrived in Rishikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj, about 30 kilometres from Rishikesh.

Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhuttu, Ravindra Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma have been disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for defying the party whip on the state budget. They have approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter.

Three Independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma were also with them when they arrived. The MLAs' move from Haryana to Uttarakhand drew a sharp response from Sukhu, who said they were being driven from one place to another like a shepherd herds a flock.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25. The three Independent MLAs had also sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. Security around Hotel Taj has been tightened and no one is being allowed to enter the premises except those who have advance online bookings.

(With inputs from PTI)