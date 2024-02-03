Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall causes traffic disruption, Orange warning issued

Himachal Pradesh has been enveloped by a blanket of snow, leading to the closure of over 500 roads, including four national highways. The state experienced moderate to heavy snowfall on January 31 and February 1, which has significantly impacted daily life and transportation. The local Meteorological (MeT) station has issued an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of further heavy snowfall across the region.

The most affected districts include Shimla, with 161 roads blocked, Lahaul and Spiti with 153, Kullu with 76, and Chamba with 62. This has also led to disruptions in power and water supply, with 674 transformers and 44 water supply schemes being affected. Public Works Department officials are working tirelessly to clear the snow and restore connectivity.

The weather conditions have also brought intense cold waves, with temperatures dropping below normal. Kukumseri recorded a chilling minus 8.1 degrees Celsius at night, while other areas like Narkanda, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Manali experienced sub-zero temperatures as well.

Tourists and residents of Shimla were greeted with a brief spell of snowfall on Saturday, adding to the winter cheer despite the inconveniences caused by the weather. The MeT station has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hail storms in isolated places, suggesting that the state should brace for more inclement weather.

The state emergency operation center reports that Shimla is grappling with 161 blocked roads, Lahaul and Spiti with 153, Kullu with 76, Chamba district with 62, and disruptions in 674 transformers and 44 water supply schemes. Efforts are underway to clear snow from the roads swiftly, according to PWD officials.

Despite a slight increase, intense cold wave conditions persist in most parts of the state, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal. The weather remains dry, and there are no reports of snow or rain in any part of the state in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperatures are also below normal, with Kukumseri recording the lowest night temperature at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Other areas, including Narkanda, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Manali, experienced temperatures of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a minimum night temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: ‘Remove deepfakes else face legal action’: Govt warns social media companies after fake Akshay Kumar video