‘Remove deepfakes else face legal action’: Govt warns social media companies after fake Akshay Kumar video

In a stern message to social media platforms, the government has underscored the importance of promptly identifying and removing misinformation, including deepfakes, or face legal repercussions. This warning comes in the wake of a deepfake scandal involving renowned actor Akshay Kumar.

A digitally altered video purportedly featuring Kumar endorsing a gaming application has emerged online, despite the actor's denial of any involvement in such promotions.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted the detrimental impact of misinformation and deepfakes, attributing them to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Chandrasekhar emphasised the legal obligations imposed on intermediaries by the IT Rules, 2021, which mandate the swift removal of prohibited misinformation, false information, and deepfakes. Failure to comply with these rules strips intermediaries of their legal protection and exposes them to potential prosecution under relevant laws, including the Indian Penal Code.

“The IT Rules, 2021 cast specific legal obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries and platforms, to ensure their accountability towards safe & trusted Internet including their expeditious action towards removal of the prohibited misinformation, patently false information and deepfakes,” the minister said.

In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, 2021, “they lose their safe harbour protection under section 79 of the IT Act and shall be liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any law for the time being in force including the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code, including section 469 of the IPC,” he added.

The prevalence of deepfake videos extends beyond Kumar, with previous instances involving prominent figures such as Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.