Himachal Pradesh hit by landslides, flash floods: Over 280 roads closed, IMD issues orange alert

More than 280 roads have been closed due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past two days. Of the 280 roads 150 were closed on August 10 alone, officials said. Overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una.

Police in Lahaul and Spiti have issued advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution and not to cross the Jahalman Nallah as its water level is rapidly rising.

The officials added that there is no major update from the rescue operations to trace about 30 people, who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla district. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered.

The state has recorded over 100 deaths in rain-related incidents and has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crore between June 27 and August 9, according to officials.

Data from the state’s emergency operation centre said 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

Kinnaur district has been cut off from the state capital Shimla after flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

Over 450 power and 48 water supply schemes are also affected in the state.

The regional meteorological office has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the state on August 11 with a very rainfall alert at isolated places in districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamiprpur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una. According to the forecast, the downpour will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The MeT office has also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

The rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 28 percent till August 10 with the state receiving 328.8 mm of rainfall against an average of 455.5 mm.