IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Delhi, Mumbai for today, issues orange alert for 11 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala for August 11.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the Delhi-NCR region will witness moderate rainfall during the day. The forecast for today states a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather agency predicts wet spells over the next 5 days.

The national capital has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall for the last few days. On August 10, parts of Delhi saw heavy downpours sending morning traffic out of gear due to water logging and uprooting of trees.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana till August 16.

The meteorological department predicted very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 11 and in Rajasthan until August 14.

“We are expecting rainfall all over North and central India, especially heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Up to 20 cm rainfall is likely over these two subdivisions,” IMD scientist Soma Sen said on August 10.

The IMD has also predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra on August 11. The weather bureau has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall for Mumbai for today.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till August 16.

The weather department predicted possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe until August 14 and in Rayalaseema on 14 and 15.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe during August 11-13, IMD said.