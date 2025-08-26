Himachal Pradesh rains: IMD issues red alert, schools shut in 8 districts

Torrential rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in landslides and road collapses, causing severe infrastructure damage. As many as 795 roads, including two national highways, have been closed, further complicating rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for the rest of the districts.
The IMD said that rainfall will decrease from August 27 onwards.
Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts, and 81 major landslides, resulting in 156 fatalities and 38 missing persons. The financial toll of these incidents is estimated at Rs 2,394 crore. The state has received 703.7 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season, significantly exceeding the usual levels.
Here’s what you need to know about the torrential rain in Himachal:
- The continuous downpour has resulted in the disruption of 956 power supply transformers and 517 water supply schemes, leaving many areas in darkness and without essential services.
- District administrations in Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Solan have ordered the closure of educational institutions. This measure is also in effect in Banjar, Kullu, and Manali sub-divisions of Kullu district.
- Several areas in Kangra district, such as Indora, Fatehpur, Jasur, and Nurpur, are experiencing flood-like situations. The National Disaster Response Force has rescued seven individuals from the flood-hit area of Indora.
- Meanwhile, floodwaters have entered homes in Darnu and McLeodganj, while a collapse of the Supalli drinking water supply line has caused severe potable water shortages in parts of Dharamshala. "Due to heavy rainfall, damage has been caused at Karmu Mod, Jhikli Barol, Jadrangal, Barag, Dharamshala bypass, dumping site, and a few other places. Instructions have been given to provide immediate relief," stated Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma.
- Road collapses and landslides around Dharamshala have left nearly 60 families stranded. A three-storey building, previously deemed unsafe, has collapsed in Sudhed, leading to further disruption.
- The ropeway to McLeodganj has been closed due to landslide risks, and the Khada-Danda road remains blocked. Heavy vehicles are restricted from the bypass to McLeodganj. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reported, "Five houses have collapsed in Sundli panchayat in my assembly constituency Bhattiyat in Chamba district. I have spoken to the deputy commissioner to provide relief to the victims."
- Reports of the season’s first snowfall have emerged from Shipkila in Lahaul and Spiti district. The ongoing Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended due to the rains and landslides.