Jammu records century's second-worst August rainfall, all departments put on high alert

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all departments to remain on high alert after heavy rains lashed large parts of the Union Territory, triggering waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

The Chief Minister's Office said Abdullah is monitoring the situation closely. "Control rooms are active and CM Office is in touch with departments. Priority is being given to drainage in affected areas and restoration of essential services like water supply and power. People are advised to remain cautious," the CMO said on X.

Authorities have warned of "moderate to intense rainfall with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27."

The winter capital Jammu recorded 190.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am - the second-highest August downpour in a century, officials told news agency PTI. The highest was 228.6 mm on August 5, 1926, followed by 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.

The heavy overnight rains caused a flood-like situation in low-lying areas and damaged a key bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district. A traffic official told the agency that the highway was diverted through an alternate bridge after the middle section of the Logate Morh bridge was washed away by the overflowing Sahar Khad nallah.

While the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar highway and the 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway remain open, the Mughal road connecting Rajouri and Poonch with south Kashmir’s Shopian and the Sinthan road linking Kishtwar and Doda with Anantnag have been closed due to landslides.

Normal life in Jammu city was disrupted, with water flooding roads and homes in Janipur, Roop Nagar, Talab Tilloo, Jewel Chowk, New Plot, and Sanjay Nagar. Boundary walls of houses collapsed, and nearly a dozen vehicles were swept away in flash floods.

Water levels rose sharply in major rivers including the Chenab, Tawi, Ujh, Ravi and Basantar, prompting the administration to keep disaster response teams and police on alert. So far, there are no immediate reports of casualties, though landslides have been reported in Rajouri, Poonch and Gurez in north Kashmir.

In the Jammu region, Udhampur recorded 144.2 mm rainfall, followed by Katra with 115 mm, Samba with 109 mm, and Kathua with 90.2 mm. Srinagar received 13.5 mm of rain.

