IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Bengal, Mumbai finally sees break from rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal over the next two days, even as Mumbai witnessed a break from downpours after nearly a week. "Very heavy rain is likely in Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Medinipur districts of south Bengal over the next two days," the department said.

Advertisement

Downpours are also forecast in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, and Hooghly districts. In north Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri.

According to IMD data, heavy rain lashed sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the 24 hours till 8.30 am. Buxaduar recorded 190 mm, Subhasini Tea Estate 130 mm, Dhupguri 130 mm, and Dalgaon Tea Estate 120 mm. The weather office attributed the forecast to an upper air circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and an active monsoon trough, adding that light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts of the state till August 25.

In Rajasthan, the IMD said a circulation system had formed over eastern parts of the state, reviving monsoon activity. "Heavy and very heavy rains are likely in Kota and Udaipur divisions, while some parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains,” the department said.

Advertisement

The weather office added that rain activity will continue for the next three to four days, spreading to parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions between August 22 and 29. Heavy rains were reported in Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

In contrast, Mumbai recorded reduced rainfall on Thursday with sunlight visible in some parts of the city. The IMD's local unit had sounded a 'yellow alert' on Wednesday, predicting moderate showers. No overnight rain was reported, and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses operated normally.

The easing of rains brought relief after heavy downpours earlier in the week disrupted life across the financial capital. On Tuesday, 782 passengers had to be rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains stalled on elevated tracks amid torrential rains.

Advertisement

Flooding in Thane and Palghar districts forced evacuations, while a man died after falling into a rain-filled quarry. Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.