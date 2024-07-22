Himachal Pradesh weather update: 14 roads blocked due to heavy rain, yellow alert issued till July 26

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with significant disruptions due to ongoing heavy rains, which have led to the closure of 14 roads across the state. The local Meteorological Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning until July 26.

Since June 27, the state has experienced substantial rain-related damage, with 44 fatalities reported and estimated losses of about Rs 333 crore. The affected districts include Mandi, Kinnaur, and Kangra. Currently, Mandi has the highest number of road closures, with 11 roads affected, followed by Kinnaur with two, and Kangra with one. Additionally, 31 transformers have been disrupted.

The National Highway-5, which links Shimla and Kinnaur, reopened early Monday after being blocked for four hours due to a landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district. No casualties were reported from this incident, though Nigulsari is known for its susceptibility to landslides, having faced a similar situation in September of last year.

The local Met Office has warned of potential flash floods in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi, and Chamba districts over the next 24 hours. There are also concerns about damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In the past 24 hours, various parts of Himachal Pradesh have experienced intermittent rains. Bharari recorded the highest rainfall at 87 mm, followed by Bhoranj at 85 mm, Dharamshala at 76.2 mm, and several other locations with substantial rainfall.

Temperature variations across the state have been notable, with Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recording the lowest nighttime temperature at 10.1°C, while Bajaura in Kullu district experienced the highest daytime temperature of 35.7°C.