Hindi boom in Russia: Kremlin backs language classes as India ties grow deeper

Russia is expanding Hindi language education at universities as student interest surges and Moscow moves to deepen strategic ties with New Delhi. Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky called for the expansion, citing demographic and geopolitical shifts.

"We want more of our students to study Hindi," Mogilevsky said in an interview with Russian state agency TASS. He pointed out that India, now the world’s most populous country, has more Hindi speakers using the language in daily life than English. "We need to respond to this."

According to Mogilevsky, demand for Hindi language instruction is rising across Russia. "Young people who want to study Hindi today have more opportunities than before," he told Russia Today. In Moscow, major institutions such as MGIMO, RSUH, the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, and the Moscow State Linguistic University are offering Hindi courses. "The number of students enrolled in Hindi is increasing, and the number of groups is two to three times larger," he said.

Interest is also growing outside the capital. Universities in St. Petersburg and Kazan have seen more students signing up for Hindi classes, reflecting broader academic enthusiasm.

The language drive is unfolding against the backdrop of deepening India-Russia relations, even as both nations face increasing tensions with Washington. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent, citing India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil, which the US says funds Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has become a key buyer of Russian crude.

Meanwhile, Russian companies are now looking to hire more Indian workers, especially in machinery and electronics. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, told TASS that there is growing demand for Indian professionals. "At a broader level, there is manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the Russian regulations, framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians," he said.

Kumar added that most Indians in Russia currently work in construction and textiles, but new opportunities are opening up. “Most of the people who have come are in construction and textile sector but the number of people interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments is growing,” he said.

The influx of Indian workers has also increased the demand for consular support. “When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passport, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services,” Kumar said.

