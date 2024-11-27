'Hindus in Bangladesh has to be protected': Priyanka Gandhi calls on Modi government to act as violence against Hindus grips Bangladesh

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary, has come down heavily on the central government for taking due action over the deteriorating security situation for Hindus in Bangladesh, citing the recent arrest for sedition of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das as a troubling example of this growing atmosphere of fear.

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the 'continuing violence' against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh was extremely worrying.

"The news of the arrest of the saint of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuing violence against minority Hindus are extremely worrying. I appeal to the Central Government to intervene in this matter and strongly raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government," she said.

बांग्लादेश में इस्कॉन टेंपल के संत की गिरफ्तारी और अल्पसंख्यक हिंदुओं के खिलाफ लगातार हो रही हिंसा की खबरें अत्यंत चिंताजनक हैं।



मेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप किया जाए और बांग्लादेश सरकार के समक्ष अल्पसंख्यकों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का मुद्दा मजबूती… https://t.co/Cuu0dBO3nr — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 27, 2024

The Congress party too, collectively, has expressed its concern over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh.

In an official statement, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department, underscored the party’s alarm at the ongoing challenges faced by minorities in Bangladesh. “The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISKCON monk is the latest example,” Khera said, urging the Indian government to press the Bangladeshi authorities for immediate action to protect the lives and property of minority communities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also weighed in, issuing a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday. The MEA criticised the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, and condemned the denial of his bail. The Ministry highlighted that this incident follows numerous attacks by extremist groups targeting Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

“Multiple cases of arson, looting, and desecration of temples and deities have been documented. It is particularly unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these crimes remain free, a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings has been subjected to legal action,” the MEA statement read.

The MEA further condemned attacks on minority groups peacefully protesting Das’s arrest, urging the Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard their fundamental rights, including the freedom of assembly and expression.

The Congress and the MEA’s remarks reflect mounting concerns in India over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, with both calling for decisive measures to ensure their safety. The issue adds a new dimension to the bilateral relationship between the two nations, underscoring the importance of protecting human rights and fostering an inclusive environment for all communities.

