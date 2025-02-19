'Historic step': Uttarakhand bans outsiders from buying agricultural land in 11 districts

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new land law barring non-residents from purchasing agricultural and horticultural land in 11 of the state’s 13 districts. The government said the move aims to “protect the state’s original identity” and respond to longstanding public demand for stricter land regulations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had first indicated his intent to introduce the law in September last year, called it a “historic step” for Uttarakhand. “Fully respecting the longstanding demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today, the cabinet has approved a strict land law,” Dhami posted on X. “This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of the citizens, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state.”

"राज्य, संस्कृति और मूल स्वरूप की रक्षक हमारी सरकार !"



प्रदेश की जनता की लंबे समय से उठ रही मांग और उनकी भावनाओं का पूरी तरह सम्मान करते हुए आज कैबिनेट ने सख्त भू-कानून को मंजूरी दे दी है। यह ऐतिहासिक कदम राज्य के संसाधनों, सांस्कृतिक धरोहर और नागरिकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा… pic.twitter.com/FvANZxWiEB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 19, 2025

Under the new law, outsiders—except those in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar—will no longer be allowed to purchase agricultural or horticultural land, The Indian Express reported. District magistrates will also lose their authority to approve such land transactions, a significant shift from the current rules, which permit non-residents to buy up to 250 square meters of land without permission outside municipal limits.

The demand for stricter land laws has been growing over the years, with concerns that unrestricted land sales to outsiders were reducing Uttarakhand’s already limited agricultural land. Public pressure intensified after the 2018 decision by then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to remove the cap on land purchases. The change, originally intended to attract investment, led to fears of rapid land acquisition by non-residents.

The latest move reverses the amendments made under Rawat’s tenure. Previously, in 2003, the ND Tiwari-led Congress government had imposed a 500-square-meter limit on land purchases by non-residents, which was later reduced to 250 square meters in 2008 under BJP’s BC Khanduri. The new law will now completely prohibit non-residents from acquiring agricultural land in most of the state.

Ajendra Ajay, outgoing chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and a member of the government-appointed committee that reviewed land laws, welcomed the Cabinet’s approval. “The Cabinet has respected public sentiments by approving the Land Law Amendment Bill,” he said. Ajay noted that after becoming chief minister, Dhami had formed a high-level committee to study the issue and draft recommendations based on public consultations.

The new draft law will be introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

