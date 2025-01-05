'HMPV has been observed in India...': Top health experts as another virus spreads in China

After Covid, the emergence of another virus in China has caused alarm among people. China is flooded with cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) - a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, similar to Covid. However, Indian health experts have assured there is no reason to panic as the virus is well-known and typically mild.

Related Articles

Dr. Suresh Gupta, a pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained, "This is not a new virus; it has been known for over 20 years. It is more prevalent during the winter season and behaves like the influenza virus or a common viral fever. Most cases present with symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever, which are self-limiting and manageable with general medicine at home. Children rarely require hospitalization, as the infection is generally mild."

Dr. Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at the same hospital, added, "HMPV has been observed in India multiple times, especially during winters. So far, the cases we have seen here have been mild. The strain of this virus detected in India is generally considered mild. It primarily presents symptoms of mild viral fever."

Amid rising cases in China, the Union Health Ministry convened a Joint Monitoring Group meeting on Saturday. The ministry stated the situation in China is not unusual. "The reports suggest that the present surge is due to Influenza virus, RSV, and HMPV, which are usual pathogens expected during this season," the ministry noted.

The ministry further stated that these viruses are already in circulation globally, including India. A robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks, it added.

As a precautionary measure, ICMR will expand the number of laboratories testing for HMPV and monitor trends throughout the year. The ministry reassured the public, stating that current conditions do not warrant alarm, with measures in place to monitor and manage respiratory illnesses effectively.