HMPV in India: As cases spike in China, Health Ministry forms monitoring group to track situation

The Union Health Ministry has convened a Joint Monitoring Group Meeting on January 4 in view of rising cases of HMPV cases in China in the past few weeks.

The Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on January 4. Experts from the World Health organization (WHO), theDisaster Management (DM) Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals, including AIIMS, Delhi participated in the meeting.

An official communication issued after the meeting said that these viruses are already in circulation globally including India. A robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks and the data from both indicates no unusual surge in ILI & SARI cases.

ICMR network also tests for other respiratory viruses such as Adenovirus, RSV, HMPV etc. and these pathogens also do not show an unusual increase in the tested samples. As a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV will be enhanced by ICMR, and ICMR will be monitoring trends of HMPV for the entire year.

Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the country indicated India is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses. The health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

The Union Health Ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring cases of respiratory and seasonal influenza in India amid reports of a potential human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China.

Earlier, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official Dr Atul Goyal suggested taking general precautions against all respiratory infections. “... Otherwise, there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation,” Dr Goyal said.

Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms,” Dr Goyal said.

“We have analyzed data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country. There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions,” he added.

HMPV symptoms

Cough, fever, nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

May include bronchitis or pneumonia

The estimated incubation period is 3-6 days, and the median duration of HMPV can vary, depending on the severity.

How HMPV spreads

Secretions from cough and sneeze

Close personal contact, like touching or shaking hands

Touching objects with the virus and then touching mouth, nose or eyes

HOW TO PREVENT HMPV

How to stop spread of HMPV

Wash your hands as often with soap as possible for at least 20 secs

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you have the aforementioned or cold-like symptoms, you should:

Cover your mouth, nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands as often as possible

Avoid sharing cups and other utensils

Stay at home

In a situation reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, China is currently experiencing a rise in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory infection. Social media posts have raised concerns that the virus is spreading rapidly across the country, potentially overwhelming healthcare facilities. However, China has yet to officially declare HMPV as an epidemic.

China is yet to declare HMPV as an epidemic but had last month revealed that they were setting up a protocol to handle unknown pathogens. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has also announced plans to set up a procedure for laboratories to report cases.