'Hooda scuttled tie-up with AAP': Can Bhupinder Singh Hooda make a comeback as Haryana’s chief minister for the third time?

As Haryana gears up for the Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a veteran Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister, has emerged as a key figure in the political landscape. Though the Congress has yet to officially declare a CM candidate, Hooda's strong presence and influence over the party’s operations in the state make him a natural frontrunner. Especially given how strong Congress seems to be in this election, with many experts claiming that the Grand Old Party is poised to reclaim the state from the BJP. The looming question, therefore, remains: will Bhupinder Singh Hooda reclaim the position of Haryana's Chief Minister for the third time?

Related Articles

Hooda, who recently turned 77, continues to command considerable authority within the Congress, even in the face of detractors. He has been instrumental in shaping the party’s candidate selection process for the upcoming elections. As reported recently by the Indian Express, Hooda, in fact, managed to get a majority of candidates of his choice this time. At least 70 candidates are such who are backed by Hooda or his son Deepender. This overwhelming influence suggests that Hooda is poised to be the most influential figure in the party’s Haryana strategy.

A political heavyweight and a key leader of the Jat community, Hooda has long been the face of the Congress in Haryana. His clout is particularly significant given that Jat voters, who make up around 27% of the state's electorate, hold the key to the outcome in nearly 40 constituencies. As one Congress insider told The Indian Express, "If most of the candidates are of his choice, and if the party secures a majority, it would be difficult for the high command to ignore Hooda’s claim for the CM post."

But his dominance aside, Hooda's writ remains not unchallenged within the Congress. Kumari Selja, a Dalit leader with close ties to the party's high command, remains a strong contender as well, and more so than ever before when the Congress has tried to recraft its electoral math by focussing on the Dalits a lot more. This electoral math gave the party rich dividends in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Experts note that that Selja is indeed a close contender for the top post as well, and is a local heavyweight, but the choice of CM will ultimately depend on the elected MLAs and the Congress leadership. Hence, Hooda’s towering influence and track record in the state place him as the likeliest candidate should the Congress succeed at the polls.

Hooda’s grip on Haryana Congress has not come without controversy. Detractors within the party have accused him of prioritising his son, Deepender Hooda, and shaping the Congress into a family enterprise. His critics have charged him with reducing Congress to a family-run dynasty, or as they say in Haryana: a 'Bapu-Beta party', but despite these allegations, Hooda’s power within the party remains largely intact. Even in the face of such criticism, Hooda continues to guide the party’s fortunes, having led the Congress to bag 31 seats in the 2019 elections, a respectable performance in the face of a strong BJP wave.

Hooda’s opposition to a proposed alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) further highlights his independent clout. According to a senior Congress leader quoted by The Indian Express, "It was Hooda, who had put his foot down and vociferously opposed any alliance with the AAP." Despite pressures from within the party and even Rahul Gandhi’s inclination toward seat-sharing arrangements with AAP or the Samajwadi Party, Hooda’s resistance prevented any such alliance from materialising, further solidifying his authority.

Hooda’s enduring political acumen has allowed him to remain a formidable player in Haryana’s political arena for decades. After rising to power in 2005, when he was seen as close to Sonia Gandhi, Hooda successfully sidelined the Bhajan Lal-led old guard of the Haryana Congress and became the CM. His ability to bring together disparate factions within the party and secure support has often been attributed to his deep understanding of state politics.

With the once-dominant Chautalas now divided and weakened, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has solidified his status as Haryana’s foremost Jat leader. Political observers widely acknowledge that Hooda’s ability to eclipse INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala marked the decisive end of the ‘Lal politics’ era—a period defined by the dominance of the powerful trio, Bhajan Lal, Devi Lal, and Bansi Lal.

Hooda’s political longevity can also be credited to his ability to maintain relationships across party lines. Even after aligning with the Congress’s G-23 dissidents, Hooda emerged unscathed, and his connections with national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have often raised eyebrows within the Congress. As another Congress leader remarked to The Indian Express, "The manner in which all his detractors, Ashok Tanwar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Choudhry etc., had been sidelined over the last 15 years has made him even stronger in the party."

As the Haryana Assembly elections draw closer, the question remains whether Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s political strategy and influence will propel him back to the Chief Minister’s chair. Should his candidates perform well and the Congress secure a majority, it seems increasingly likely that Hooda will once again emerge as Haryana’s top leader. However, with other strong contenders like Kumari Selja in the mix, the final decision will rest with the party leadership and the newly elected MLAs. For now, though, Hooda's towering influence in Haryana politics continues to dominate the narrative.