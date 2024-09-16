Haryana Elections 2024: BJP's Rohtash Jangra withdraws nomination from Sirsa, party likely to support Gopal Kanda

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rohtash Jangra has withdrawn his candidature from the Sirsa Assembly constituency. "I have withdrawn my nomination papers from the Sirsa assembly constituency after instruction from the party," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Reacting to the development, BJP's Ashok Tanwar said it was the decision of the party and Rohtash Jangra had withdrawn his nomination papers. "Our main aim is to keep the state away from the Congress' politics of lies and deception," Tanwar said, adding that Jangra's family has been dedicated to the service of the nation and BJP for the past 45 years. "The next course of action will be decided in the meeting."

Rohtas Jangra was up against Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Goyal Kanda and Congress leader Gokul Setia. Kanda had won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Setia, then contesting as an Independent, was runner-up and lost the election by just nearly 600 votes.

With Jangra out of the race, the BJP is likely to extend support to Gopal Kanda. Kanda, sitting MLA from Sirsa, had earlier extended his support to the BJP government. "I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... we have to ensure a 'Congress Mukt Haryana'," Jangra told PTI over the phone.

Asked if he has withdrawn in Kanda's favour, Jangra said, "Gopal Kanda has supported us (BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa's development."

The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M).

The Indian National Lok Dal said on Thursday that it was extending support to Kanda in Sirsa. The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Polling in Haryana will be held on October 5.