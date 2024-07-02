Hottest June in last 123 years, July to bring ‘above normal’ rainfall: IMD

North-western India recorded an average maximum temperature of 42°C in June, which surpassed the previous record of 41.9°C recorded in 2012. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in the last 123 years.

The month saw unusually high temperatures, breaking all the records this year. It recorded a scorching 47°C, which was the highest ever in a decade.

The 2024 summer season also saw an unprecedented 40-day streak of daily maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat overwhelmed the water supply system and power grids, with Delhi grappling with a severe water crisis. The Safdarjung area in the capital recorded nine heatwave days in June and five in May, numbers that have not been surpassed in recent history.

From burning in the hot sun to drowning in flood

The days that followed the heatwave witnessed extremely heavy rains that resulted in flooding in many parts of the national capital.

Mishaps abounded, including the collapse of a portion of the roof in Delhi airport, which killed at least one person and injured several others. Images of flooded homes and roads, and cars and buses drowning in rainwater went viral on social media. The city is currently on orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 2.

IMD has issued a red alert for several districts till Tuesday morning, forecasting extremely heavy rain in Surat, Navsari. Valsad in south Gujarat and Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

July to bring above-average rainfall

July will bring above-normal rainfall of around 106 per cent across most of the country. While this would be good for agricultural practices in some areas, some others may witness local flooding, the Director General of IMD said.

From July 3 to 5, the weather agency has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Currently, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several.