Rainfall prediction: IMD predicts active monsoon across northwest, east and northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted active monsoon conditions across northwest, east and northeast India in the next 4-5 days. It said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced to parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Moreover conditions are favourable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab in the next 2-3 days.

Related Articles

Northwest and Central India are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh regions are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall in the July 1-5 period. West Rajasthan on July 1 and 5, East Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 3 and 4, and Chattisgarh on July 1-3 are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh on July 1 and 2, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during July 1-3, East Rajasthan during July 3-5.

“Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over East India during next 5 days,” said IMD.

Bihar is expected to witness heavy rainfall during July 1-5, while Gangetic West Bengal is expected to witness the same on July 1, 4 and 5, Odisha on July 1, and Jharkhand on July 1-3.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on July 1 and 2,” said IMD, while predicting extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on July 1, 4 and 5, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 1, and Assam & Meghalaya July 1 and 2.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat in the next five days, while scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and

Yanam, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, interior Karnataka.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa during July 1-5, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 1 and 2, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe during July 1-3, and South Interior Karnataka during July 3-5.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tripura, Assam in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.