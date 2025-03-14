How corporate men in India are suffering due to vitamin B12 deficiency; check survey report

A recent study conducted by MediBuddy has unveiled a pressing health concern among male corporate employees in India, revealing that over 57% are afflicted by vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a crucial water-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. This essential nutrient is necessary for DNA synthesis, red blood cell formation, nerve function, and energy metabolism.

This essential nutrient plays a significant role in maintaining energy levels and brain function. The survey, involving data from approximately 4,400 urban corporate employees, highlighted that this deficiency is prevalent not just among men but also affects nearly 50% of female employees. The findings underscore a growing need for attention to nutritional intake in corporate lifestyles.

Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when the body does not receive an adequate amount or is unable to absorb sufficient vitamin B12 from food sources, which is essential for proper bodily function. Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the production of red blood cells and DNA, which is the genetic material found in all cells.

If left untreated, a deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to physical, neurological, and psychological issues. Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency may manifest gradually and worsen over time. Some individuals may not experience any symptoms despite having low levels of vitamin B12 in their system. It is possible for individuals with vitamin B12 deficiency to exhibit neurological symptoms or damage even if they do not have anemia (low red blood cell count).

Vitamin B12 deficiency among corporate professionals can be attributed to their demanding schedules, erratic eating habits, and heightened stress levels, which often lead to neglecting essential nutrition.

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency can manifest in various ways, including physical, neurological, and psychological symptoms. Physical signs may include fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, weight loss, mouth ulcers, and yellowing of the skin. Neurological symptoms may present as numbness or tingling in the extremities, vision impairment, memory lapses, and difficulty walking or speaking. Additionally, psychological symptoms such as depression, irritability, and changes in mood and behavior may also be observed. It is important to consult a healthcare professional if you experience any of these symptoms to determine appropriate treatment.

Additionally, as dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, told India Today that vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, making vegetarians particularly vulnerable to deficiency. These factors collectively contribute to the widespread nutritional gap observed in the corporate sector.

Dr Archana Batra, a dietitian and certified diabetes educator, emphasises that lifestyle choices significantly impact the absorption of vitamin B12. Frequent consumption of over-processed foods, alcohol, and excessive caffeine intake further exacerbate the issue, as "these habits impair digestion and reduce the body's ability to absorb B12 from food sources," she warns. The corporate environment, characterised by high-stress levels, also leads to increased cortisol production, depleting B12 reserves in the body.

Early symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency often go unnoticed, as they are mistaken for work-related fatigue. These include chronic fatigue, muscle weakness, tingling sensations in extremities, memory problems, mood swings, and dizziness. A sedentary lifestyle, common among corporate professionals, contributes to slowed metabolism and poor nutrient absorption. Dr Batra reiterates that maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is crucial in combating this deficiency, advocating for increased physical activity and reduced consumption of alcohol and caffeine.

While vitamin B12 deficiency is prevalent, it is a manageable condition. Dr Batra suggests including B12-rich foods like chicken, eggs, milk, fish, and yogurt in daily meals, and considering supplements if dietary intake is insufficient. Regular breaks at work, stress management through meditation, staying hydrated, and ensuring proper gut health also play vital roles in preventing deficiency. Annual vitamin B12 tests, especially for vegetarians or those experiencing chronic fatigue, are recommended to ensure early detection and timely intervention.

