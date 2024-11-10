How is PM Modi as a boss? S Jaishankar opens up on Prime Minister's leadership and appraisal session

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar provided insight into working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "demanding boss" who expects thorough preparation and dedication but offers significant operational freedom.

Speaking about his experience, Dr Jaishankar said, "In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you're discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you're talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground and you must have the data."

Jaishankar also highlighted Modi’s interactive and decisive approach. “A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss... I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude,” he noted.

The EAM cited the example of the Ukraine crisis, where Modi made a prompt decision to evacuate Indian nationals, providing the team with full autonomy. "He took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes. Use the Air Force. Use civil aviation. Talk to people. Tell me what I have to do. If I have to make a phone call, I will do. If you have to send ministers out there to do so. He gives you that operational freedom...It's not like he’s not tracking you, but he's not micromanaging you," Dr. Jaishankar explained.

When asked whether he had early yearly appraisal sessions with PM Modi, Jaishankar said: "I have daily appraisal sessions." He concluded by expressing how he has valued this dynamic in his current role, saying, "I've enjoyed the experience of this job."