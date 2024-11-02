‘How is that an insult?’: Sanjay Raut defends Arvind Sawant’s ‘imported maal’ comment on Shaina NC 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended his party colleague Arvind Sawant’s ‘imported maal’ comment on BJP candidate from Mumbadevi Shaina NC.

Raut said, “There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He merely pointed out that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC, is from outside and referred to her as ‘imported maal’. How is that an insult to women? If she is ‘imported maal’, then she is ‘imported maal’. What did you say about Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? When someone from outside contests in elections, people naturally mention that they are from outside. There’s no need to create a big issue.”

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on November 1 against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for referring to Shaina N C, an assembly elections candidate of the rival Shiv Sena, as ‘imported maal’.

Sawant, MP of Mumbai South, claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted, while Shaina, who is contesting from Mumbadevi assembly seat in the city, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission of India’s action in the matter.

Shaina, who was earlier with the BJP, joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently. She is pitted against Amin Patel of Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

“Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years ‘maal’ shows the mentality of Shiv Sena (UBT). Why are Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole silent?” she asked.

“I am a woman, not a commodity. Women will not keep silent in the face of derogatory language directed at them. With (goddess) Mumbadevi’s blessings, I am committed to serving Mumbaikars. Arvind Sawant’s comments highlight the anti-women mentality within the Sena (UBT) faction,” Shaina further said.

Reacting to her allegations, Arvind Sawant said she misinterpreted the word “maal”.

“In Hindi, it means ‘goods’. I also said our candidate is the ‘original maal’. Shaina is an old friend, not an enemy,” he said.

“Please understand the motive behind spreading a narrative by bringing out a video clip of a speech made two days ago. In my 50 years of political life, I have never insulted anyone,” Sawant added.

CM Shinde said Sawant’s remark insulted all “ladkya bahini” (beloved sisters) in the state. “(Late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray would have slapped anyone making such a remark,” he added.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly-appointed chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said on X (formally twitter) that it is unacceptable for a responsible public representative to make such statements about women, especially during the sacred period of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

She called on Mumbai Police and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies)