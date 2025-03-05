How Kannada star, IPS officer's daughter Ranya Rao was arrested for gold smuggling at Bengaluru Airport

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, accused of attempting to smuggle 14.8 kilograms of gold. The arrest was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following her arrival from Dubai.

As a result, she has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody while investigations continue. Ranya Rao is reportedly the stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation).

Related Articles

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence acted on suspicions raised by her frequent travels to Dubai. According to a PTI report, authorities initiated their operation after noting Rao's four trips to Dubai within a span of 15 days, which they found unusual.

This prompted a closer scrutiny of her activities, leading to the discovery of the gold which she allegedly attempted to bring into India illegally.

Investigators allege that Ranya Rao used various methods to conceal the gold. The initial probe revealed that she wore a significant portion of the gold on her person and hid gold bars within her clothing.

The authorities suspect she might have used her connections to bypass customs checks before her eventual arrest. The DRI had been tipped off about her alleged involvement in gold smuggling, prompting them to take preventive measures.

In her defence, Rao claimed she was travelling to Dubai for legitimate business purposes. However, this explanation did not align with the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The DRI, acting on credible information, had strategically positioned themselves at the airport prior to her arrival to ensure her interception. The agency noted that the haul is "one of the biggest seizures of gold" at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

Ranya Rao began her acting career in 2014 with the Kannada film "Maanikya," starring opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep. She later expanded her career into Tamil cinema with the 2016 film "Wagah." Ranya Rao completed her engineering degree at Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering in Bangalore.