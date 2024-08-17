'Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain': Champai Soren on speculations over joining BJP

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren denied rumors of planning to join the BJP before the upcoming state Assembly elections.

His clarification came after several media reports claimed that Soren, a close associate of the Soren family, was reportedly considering joining the BJP due to his dissatisfaction over being abruptly removed from the Chief Minister's position to allow Hemant Soren to reclaim the role in Jharkhand.

Dismissing the rumors, Champai Soren said, "I don't know what rumours are being spread. I don't know what news is being run, so I cannot tell whether it's true or not. I don't know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain (I am here only)"

#WATCH | On rumours of him joining BJP, Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren says, "I don’t know what rumours are being spread. I don’t know what news is being run so I cannot tell whether it’s true or not, I don’t know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par… pic.twitter.com/P2cYhJUwxT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Earlier, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that no one from the JMM has been in contact with the BJP.

"No one is in touch with us yet. I am also hearing these reports from the channels. Champai Soren is a very senior leader, I do not want to make any informal comment about him," Sarma said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Soren, the current Water Resources Minister of Jharkhand, took on the role of Chief Minister after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a land scam case. However, Soren resigned from the position on July 3 after Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

The leadership change in Jharkhand was decided after the INDIA alliance MLAs and leaders agreed to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. Champai Soren, a close ally of Hemant Soren and his family, represents the Seraikella assembly constituency. He currently serves as the Minister for Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare, and is also the Vice-President of JMM.