'Hum kangle ho gaye': Shashi Tharoor's poetic take on FM Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024; WATCH

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday read a poem to review Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024. Sitharaman in attendance, Tharoor criticised the budget, which he suggested had nothing for the common people. He said the common man was overwhelmed by the debt burden and everything from food to house had become expensive.

"Karz ke bojh se aam aadmi tar tar ho gaya, mehenga ho gaya khana peena, mehenga ghar ho gaya (The common man is overwhelmed by the burden of debt, food has become expensive, house has become expensive)," he said. He also alleged that some select people were getting benefited in the current government.

"Kuch chuninda yaaro ko bade bungalow ho gaye, baalon se pairon tak hum kangle ho gaye. (Some selected friends got big bungalows. We became destitute from hair to feet)," he read the poem in Hindi. The Congress MP said the poem was written by Vijay Dhillon.

कर्ज के बोझ से आम आदमी तर-तर हो गया

महंगा हो गया खाना-पीना, महंगा घर हो गया



मंत्री जी के बजट की खामी चलिए हम बतलाते हैं

सिर से करके शुरू, चलो पैरों तक जाते हैं



कुछ चुनिंदा यारों के बड़े बंगले हो गए

बालों से पैरों तक आते हम कंगले हो गए



माना आप डाई नहीं करते पर कई तो करते हैं… pic.twitter.com/4KRA34o4Gy — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2024

The common man is overwhelmed by the burden of debt.

Food has become expensive, house has become expensive

Let us point out the shortcomings of the minister's budget.

Starting from the head, let's go to the feet

Some selected friends got big bungalows

We became destitute coming from hair to feet.

I assume you don't dye but many do

Dye has become so expensive that we are afraid to apply it.

I cried my eyes out after hearing the prices of glasses.

Use less toothpaste, paste has also become expensive

Now we have started getting haircuts too.

Now even hands and feet started cracking without cream

You can't get a new one on the collar of your shirt that is torn.

GST is so high, we can't pay

Someone was asking how do we lose weight?

Since the prices of vegetables have increased, we eat less of them.

They tricked me by showing me a lollipop and went away.

This time too he went away singing his praises.

How did you think that the public will forgive again?

This time in the elections the public will clean it from the roots



