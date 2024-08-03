'Hum reel banane wale log nahi hai...': Ashwini Vaishnaw's jibe at Opposition MPs amid 'Hay Hay' slogans in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently became visibly angry in Parliament and scolded opposition MPs for allegedly shouting slogans against him while he was speaking in the Lower House.

As Vaishnaw stood up to speak in the house, opposition MPs started raising "Ashwini Vaishnaw hay hay" slogans.

While responding to those slogans, the Union Minister said, "Hum reel banane wale log nahi, mehnat karne wale log hai (We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off...)," Vaishnaw said.

#WATCH | While speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off..."



The railway minister says, "The average working and rest times of Loco pilots are… pic.twitter.com/gL2sFgWWZt — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

He mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance government has enhanced working conditions for locomotive pilots by air-conditioning 558 running rooms and approximately 7,000 locomotive cabins.

"The average working and rest times of Loco pilots are decided by a rule formulated in 2005. In 2016, the rules were amended and Loco pilots were given more facilities," Vaishnaw added.

While making a sharp attack on Congress and opposition parties, he said, "Those who are shouting here must be asked in their 58 years of being in power why they were not able to install Automatic Train Protection (ATP), even 1 km. Today, they dare to raise the questions. When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers that decreased from 0.24 to 0.19 these people used to clap in the House and today when it has decreased from 0.19 to 0.03, they put such blame. Will this country run in this way?"

In recent months, Vaishnaw has faced online trolling after railway accidents. Many memes have mocked him, calling him the "Reel Minister."