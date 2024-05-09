Battle heats up in Hyderabad: 'Take an hour, not scared,' Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday responded to BJP's Navneet Rana, who during a poll campaign said it would take only '15 seconds' and the Owaisi brothers won't know what hit them. She was referring to Akbaruddin Owaisi's older speech in which the AIMIM leader had said if the police were removed for 15 minutes, "we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus".

Addressing a rally for BJP's Madhavi Latha in Hyderabad, Rana said it will take only 15 seconds for Hindus. "The younger brother says remove the police for 15 minutes, then we'll show them what we can do. I want to tell them: Dear younger brother, 15 seconds police hata lo, dono ko pata nahin lagega ki wo kahan se aaya aur kidhar ko gaya (it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds. If the police are removed for 15 seconds, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went)," Rana said.



Reacting to this, the AIMIM chief said give her 1 hour, Muslims were not scared. "I am telling PM Modi to give 15 seconds. Not 15 seconds, but take one hour. We are not scared, we also want to see how much humanity is left in you," the AIMIM leader said.

"We are ready...If someone is making an open call for it, then so be it...PM is yours, RSS is yours, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you...Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it," Owaisi said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any… pic.twitter.com/e1uD3M6nhl — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

The BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Madhavi Latha against Owaisi in Hyderabad, a bastion of the AIMIM.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan said Rana's statement indicated that she was going to lose the election in Amravati. Pathan also asked the Election Commission (EC) and police to take strict action against the BJP leader. "Navneet Rana has understood that she is going to lose the election in Amravati... She has got a shock and that is why she is saying all this. Why is there no action by the police or the Election Commission? There should be strict action. They (BJP) are attempting polarisation, communal disharmony."