Robert Vadra to enter Rajya Sabha? Businessman says will surely join active politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday said he will surely join politics after some time as he wants to serve the people. He also hinted that he is ready to enter Parliament through Rajya Sabha. Earlier, there were speculations that Vadra may enter electoral politics and contest from either Amethi to Raebareli. He had expressed his desire to contest elections. However, Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and KL Sharma from Amethi.

"I want to serve the people of the country, so maybe it is through Rajya Sabha," Vadra said while speaking to the news agency ANI. "I will keep working for the people across the country and will travel to Amethi, Raebareli, and Morabadab as it makes me very happy to get their blessings. So I will surely join active politics after some time."

Vadra also spoke on reported differences between Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, who was the first choice for local workers for the Raebareli contest. "Never. I've not seen any kind of issues with them (Rahul and Priyanka) at all. If they have any kind of arguments, it's healthy arguments about how we can do something better for the country. No positions and no power can change any kind of dynamic between them or even me."

"People supposed that I was very upset because I didn't get to fight in Amethi. It has no meaning to me. I don't see any kind of issues between any people in the family. We will work together for the whole country," he added.

Last month, weeks before Congress announced the candidate for Amethi, Vadra expressed his interest in contesting from the constituency. He said the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he decides to become a member of Parliament. "For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur," he said.

Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, targeted BJP's candidate and sitting MP Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019. "The people of Amethi are troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her (Irani)."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani trounced Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, a seat that he held since 2004. Gandhi became a member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad. This time, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad and Raebareli.