Hyderabad University students protest takeover of land; 53 detained

Students of the University of Hyderabad staged a protest against the alleged auction of 400 acres of land near the campus, which the Telangana government intends to convert into an IT park, resulting in the detention of 53 students, who were later released.

The students' demonstration was triggered by the appearance of bulldozers on the site, prompting them to rush to the location and some even climbed onto the machines, demanding the police to "go back”. These actions were met with police intervention, who justified the detentions by accusing students of obstructing government work and assaulting personnel.

The students' opposition to the land auction is rooted in environmental concerns, particularly the clearing of the forested area bordering the university's eastern side. "JCBs are at the eastern side of the campus and they are clearing off the land," a student representative claimed, highlighting the ecological implications.

In response to the police presence and earthmovers, the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) organised a peaceful rally, bringing attention to their apprehensions about the ecological and territorial integrity of the campus.

Amid the protests, a student alleged inappropriate conduct by the police during detention, claiming, "We just wanted to know why they are razing the forest land. However, they resorted to forcefully detaining us and touched me inappropriately.”

The UoHSU criticised the police's actions and the detention of students.

University authorities have distanced themselves from the matter, asserting that the disputed land does not fall within the institution's legally allotted area. While the administration clarified their position, the absence of an official statement from authorities regarding the auction process and future land use has left several questions unanswered.

This lack of clarity has further fuelled the opposition, with students and concerned parties seeking more transparency in the decision-making process.