'I am an academic, not a politician': Raghuram Rajan rubbishes rumours about Rajya Sabha candidature

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday took to a social media platform and clarified that he is not taking up a seat in the Rajya Sabha or representing a political party. There has been a buzz that Rajan could be nominated as a Congress or Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

Taking to LinkedIn, Rajan firmly stated that he has not engaged in any discourse about assuming a seat in Rajya Sabha and does not envision himself as having a political career. "There has been some speculation in the press about my recent meetings and a Rajya Sabha seat. I have not discussed a Rajya Sabha seat with any party. I am an academic, not a politician," Rajan wrote.

He further said that his recent interactions with politicians are all about exchanging views about India's current economic situation and future aspirations.

"My meetings with politicians from different parties typically involve an exchange of views about the current economic situation in India, and their hopes for the future," the former RBI governor said.

The buzz around his candidature in Rajya Sabha started after Rajan met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on January 31. Rajan, who has been a critic of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, met Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and sons Aaditya and Tejas.

Following the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on Instagram, "Truly a delight to host Raghu Rajan ji at our home, Matoshri. Apart from his already vast contribution to our economy on various roles, including being the Governor of the RBI, we strongly believe the future of the Indian economy must be guided by such individuals with a vision for the future."

Earlier this week, Rajan criticised the use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to make arrests before elections, describing it as “unjust and undemocratic”. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Rajan expressed his concerns about the recent arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren on money laundering charges after he stepped down as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

"What is your choice if leaders from Opposition parties are put behind bars? If it leaves you with no choice then it is not a politicians' issue alone. This is the issue for everyone. So unleashing the ED before elections is wrong and undemocratic," he said.

