‘I am an overseas Indian citizen’: European Council President Antonio Costa, holds out his OCI card

European Council President Antonio Costa held out his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card during his address at the announcement of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA). He said his father’s family came from Goa.

“I am the President of the European Council but I am also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me, it has a special meaning,” said Costa, holding out his OCI card for everyone at the gathering to see. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European delegation who were present at the event were seen applauding at the mention of Costa’s origins. “I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from. The connection between Europe and India is something personal to me,” he said.

Costa said that the summit sends a clear message to the world – that at a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the EU and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners.

The European Council President said he had three messages to share:

India-EU must work together for shared prosperity and security

India-EU as champions of multilateralism must uphold international law with UN Charter at its core

India-EU must show leadership in global issues

Costa said that trade has always flowed between the two continents for centuries, and is a crucial geopolitical stabiliser. He said trade has always been a fundamental source of economic growth, and that it reinforces rules-based economic order.

“That’s why today’s Free Trade Agreement is of historic importance. One of the most ambitious agreements ever concluded. Creating a market of 2 billion people. In a multipolar world, the European Union and India are working together to grow spheres of shared prosperity,” he said.