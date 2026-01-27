As India and the European Union move to recalibrate trade ties after years of negotiations, the relationship is also being widened beyond tariffs and market access, with education, skills and mobility now positioned as a central plank of the partnership.

The Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit held on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi, aims to further reinforce the strategic partnership by broadening, deepening and better coordinating EU-India cooperation to deliver “mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes” for both sides.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Education and mobility now framed as partnership “enablers”

In the joint statement, the two sides made it clear that education is no longer a side conversation but a strategic lever. “The leaders highlighted that education and people-to-people ties have emerged as vital enablers of the India-EU Strategic Partnership.”

They also welcomed progress on movement and migration pathways, with the statement noting, “They welcomed the conclusion of the India-EU Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility, in line with the national competences of EU Member States and India and domestic legislation of both Parties.”

A key practical step flagged was the first pilot support office for worker mobility. “They commended the launch of the first pilot European Legal Gateway Office, as a one-stop hub to provide information and support the movement of workers, starting with the ICT sector.”

Advertisement

A sharper focus on safe and regular migration routes

The statement also outlines a wider commitment to structured migration pathways, covering students and researchers as well as skilled professionals.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration on safe, regular and orderly migration, including through circular pathways, for highly skilled workers, students, researchers, and seasonal workers in shortage occupations, whilst also strengthening cooperation on countering irregular migration, in accordance with national competences and the law of both Parties.”

For Indian students and young professionals, this is a notable signal; it links education and training directly to mobility and employability frameworks while also keeping the emphasis on legal and orderly routes.

Education and skills dialogue to begin in 2026

Advertisement

One of the most concrete education-related announcements is the plan to launch a formal platform to coordinate policy and institutional alignment.

“Aspiring to deepen educational and academic collaboration, the two sides agreed to launch Education and Skills Dialogue in 2026 to promote skills development, facilitate recognition of qualifications and learning periods abroad, and support systemic collaboration in higher and vocational education.”

This recognition piece is significant because it can reduce friction for students who study across systems, and could open doors for smoother credit transfers, joint degrees, and structured pathways between institutions.

Erasmus+, SPARC and the “seamless flow of talent”

The agenda also puts specific programmes on the table to expand exchanges and research collaboration. Both sides agreed to “Strengthen mobility exchanges of students, academics and researchers through initiatives such as the Union of Skills, Erasmus+, including Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes, and Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA), along with Indian funding programmes, such as the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC).”

To institutionalise this, the agenda sets out the plan to “Initiate high-level Education and Skills Dialogue to bring together policymakers, quality assurance authorities, education institutions, and training providers, promoting a seamless flow of talent.”

Advertisement

Joint programmes, satellite campuses and vocational excellence linkages

Beyond student exchanges, the joint statement also signals an ambition to push deeper institutional collaboration, including setting up joint academic structures.

The agenda states that both sides will “Facilitate recognition of qualifications and learning periods abroad to support systemic collaboration in higher and vocational education, enabling joint programmes, satellite campuses, and language training in India.”

It also flags a vocational education linkage through Erasmus+ networks, noting plans to “Facilitate Indian institutions joining Erasmus+ Centres of Vocational Excellence as associated partners and EU participants gaining easier access to India’s mobility, scholarship, and education programmes and experience sharing on apprenticeships.”