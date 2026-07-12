'I am no modern Gandhi': Sonam Wangchuk urges citizens to lead as hunger strike enters Day 14

As his indefinite hunger strike entered its 14th day on Saturday, educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk distanced himself from the hero status many supporters have bestowed on him.

He said he is "just an ordinary citizen" and urged people to stop waiting for leaders to act on their behalf.

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His appeal came as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities completed 22 days. Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28, has lost 7.5 kg since beginning his fast, according to a health update issued by the outfit.

His blood pressure was recorded at 106/74 mm Hg.

'Don't Look For A Hero'

In a video posted on X on Friday night, Wangchuk acknowledged feeling weaker than the previous day but said his resolve remained intact.

"Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens -- some days are better, and some are not," he said.

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Wangchuk said that while he appreciated the public support for the movement, being described as the "Gandhi of the 21st century", a "modern Gandhi," or a hero made him uncomfortable.

"Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities," he said.

He urged supporters not to place responsibility on individuals.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he said.

Appeal Ahead Of Parliament March

Linking the protest to the student suicides that the CJP has associated with alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk appealed to people to participate in the movement rather than remain spectators.

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"If one of those students had been your sister or daughter, you would have joined us. But don't wait for that. If you can't come here every day, join us at least for one day at Jantar Mantar. If you can't come to Delhi, observe a fast wherever you are and share your message," he said.

He also renewed his call for people to join the proposed July 20 march to Parliament, saying the objective was to press lawmakers to raise the protesters' demands.

"Like us, you don't have to remain hungry for 24 days. Come after having your meal. But take responsibility as citizens and join us on July 20," he said.

Fast Continues Despite Health Concerns

A day earlier, Wangchuk said his hunger had "stabilised" after the initial days of fasting and maintained that he was participating voluntarily. Any attempt to remove him from the protest site, he said, would amount to a violation of his constitutional right to peaceful protest.

"I am here willingly, and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights," he said, adding that his fast was aimed at seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities and an early resolution of issues concerning Ladakh.

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The CJP is demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over the alleged examination irregularities.

