'I am sending the location, come here': How a woman with the help of Mumbai Police trapped Lawrence Bishnoi gang's shooter in hotel room

In a dramatic turn of events, a shooter allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested after being lured to a hotel room by a woman. The woman, who is believed to have been working with the police, used her charms to entice the shooter to the meeting, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officials.

Sukhvir alias Sukha was arrested at a hotel in Panipat on Wednesday night. He had come to meet a woman who was actually an undercover officer from the Mumbai Police.

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, Sukha was a key conspirator in the shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra earlier this year. He is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and had been avoiding the Mumbai police until they devised a plan to catch him.

Three months ago, the police planted a young woman to lure Sukha. She befriended him and began talking to him regularly.

On Wednesday, the woman reserved a room at Hotel Abhinandan in Panipat and reached out to Sukha. During their phone conversation, she mentioned that she was very drunk.

"I am somewhere in Panipat, but I don't know which place in the city it is. I am at Abhinandan Hotel. I am sending the location, come here," the woman reportedly told the Bishnoi gang henchman.

Initially hesitant, Sukha grew suspicious and asked the woman if she intended to have him arrested. She responded that he could gain something from this little outing. Following her lead, Sukha went to the hotel room to meet her.

After they shared some drinks and while Sukha was still enjoying his evening, officers from the Mumbai Police, who were staying on the floor above, conducted a raid and arrested him.

Sukha was reportedly in direct communication with the leaders of a criminal syndicate. He frequently spoke with Goldy Brar, a gangster based in the United States, and was also connected with an underworld don based in Pakistan.