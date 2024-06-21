'I appeal to defer the three new criminal laws...': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking to delay the implementation of three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. She has requested more discussions on these laws in Parliament.

Expressing serious concerns, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has requested a delay in implementing the new laws. "I humbly request you to consider our appeal for a deferment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. This postponement will allow for further Parliamentary review, reinforce public trust in the legal system, and uphold the rule of law in our country," stated Banerjee in her letter dated June 20.

On December 25, 2023, the President of India approved the BNS, BSA, and BNSS. These new criminal laws are set to take effect from July 1, 2024. They will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Banerjee pointed out that the three bills were passed in the Lok Sabha without any debate and at a time when 146 MPs were suspended.

“If you kindly recall, on the 20th of December last year, the outgoing Government of yours had passed these three critical Bills unilaterally, and with absolutely no debate. That day, almost one hundred members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total of 146 MPs of both Houses were thrown out of the Parliament. The Bills were passed in an authoritarian manner in that dark hour of democracy. The matter deserves review now,” she wrote.

Banerjee further wrote that it would be appropriate to have the BNS, BSA, and BNSS reviewed and scrutinized by the newly elected Parliament.

“Earlier we had argued that these legislative attempts were retrograde, regressive and reactionary. I had argued that the outgoing Lok Sabha should not pass the new bills with far-reaching significance in an undue hurry,” she wrote, highlighting that she had earlier written before to the Union home minister.

“Any far-reaching legal change requires meticulous groundwork beforehand to ensure effective enforcement and administration and we do not have any reason to avert such homework,” the letter reads.

Speaking to the media, the state BJP leader and spokesperson said that the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary committee and the Prime Minister would make the final decision on this matter.

“The state BJP has no comments on this. Before the bills were passed, the centre had held discussions with all stakeholders. The opinion of all chief ministers was sought. But the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) has written in the letter that no discussions were held. We have objections to this”, Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata.