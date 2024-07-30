'I believe 10 to 12 people are missing. All attempts are being made to...': Pappu Yadav on coaching centre deaths

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav said on Tuesday that 10 to 12 people are still missing from a coaching center in Old Rajender Nagar. This comes after three UPSC aspirants drowned there on Saturday evening.

"Not only have three students died at the coaching centre, but there is also a list of six missing students. I believe 10 to 12 people are missing. All attempts are being made to hide this fact,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Yadav said there is no oversight on coaching institutes and urged the government to create a law to regulate them. He added that there are currently no guidelines for these institutes in the country.

“Students are not safe anywhere and are being exploited. 900 students have committed suicide in Kota. Bihar has the highest number with 60 per cent of students going to Bengaluru, Kota and Delhi for studies. Most of the students who appear for the UPSC exams are from Bihar,” said Yadav.

He mentioned that there is a lack of quality education and criticized the government for not providing Bihar students with access to IITs and IIMs.

“People in Bihar spend Rs 40,000 crore on their children's education in other states. Unfortunately, the government has not focused on their safety. Coaching institutes continue to exploit students nationwide,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, students in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar are protesting the deaths of three UPSC aspirants after heavy rain flooded the basement of their coaching center.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Rau's Study Circle. The students are demanding compensation for the families of the deceased and the disclosure of the exact death toll.

They claimed that many libraries operate in basements and that more attention should be given to safety measures in these libraries.