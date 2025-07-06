'I ended up overreacting': Sushil Kedia backpedals on 'not learning Marathi' vow

Prominent investor Sushil Kedia has retracted his remarks against the Marathi language, stating they were made under stress and misinterpreted to stoke controversy. The move comes after his Mumbai office was vandalized and he reportedly received threats following a viral post challenging MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

“My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under stress, and further, it is getting manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to be in any controversy,” Kedia posted on X. “Having come under pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting… I realise I must take back my reactions and withdraw.”

Kedia also addressed Thackeray directly in his statement, writing, “I request Raj Thackeray Ji to consider my humble submission.” He acknowledged that despite living in Mumbai for over 30 years, the efficiency of native Marathi speakers is unmatched.

The retraction follows an escalation in tensions. According to Mumbai Police, unidentified individuals vandalized Kedia’s office in Worli early Saturday morning. Stones were thrown and slogans were raised in support of the Marathi language and Raj Thackeray. No injuries were reported, and a probe is underway.

Kedia, founder of a Mumbai-based investment advisory, had earlier written on X, “I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi.”

I request @RajThackeray Ji to consider my humble submission. pic.twitter.com/i8zGszgNtW — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 5, 2025

The post came in response to growing demands for mandatory use of Marathi in government offices and Thackeray’s outspoken campaign on the issue.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande hit back, warning Kedia not to provoke Marathi sentiment. “If you insult Marathi in Maharashtra, you'll get a slap on the ear… stay in your lane, Mehta or whoever,” Deshpande wrote on X.

Kedia has since approached police for protection and has not posted further on the matter.