‘I know they will arrest me in 2 days’: Arvind Kejriwal after EC asks him to provide evidence of ‘poisoned Yamuna'

Arvind Kejriwal, whose 14-page response to the Election Commission was found unsatisfactory by the poll body, said that he is sure he would be arrested in the coming days. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was sent a notice by the EC for his claim that the Haryana government was ‘mixing poison’ in the Yamuna.

The AAP chief also accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar of doing politics by sending him the notice. He also accused Kumar of destroying the credibility of EC and securing a post-retirement position.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said that he has 20 bottles of Yamuna water, out of which he will send three to the commission. "Let Rajiv Kumar ji and his Election Commissioners drink this water at a press conference," he said.

"I want to tell the Election Commission with full respect. They can't see money and blankets are being openly distributed in Delhi. They are engaging in politics. Why? Because Rajiv Kumar wants a post-retirement job. If Rajiv Kumar wants, he can contest election from any of the seats in Delhi," he said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar will retire next month.

"I want to tell him that history will never forgive him. I don't think the Election Commission has ever been in such a mess. I know they will put me in jail within two days. Let them do so. I am not afraid. The country has never seen elections like this before,” said Kejriwal in the conference.

KEJRIWAL’S CHALLENGE TO RIVAL LEADERS

The AAP chief had four bottles of Yamuna water with the names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on them. The bottles had water with 7 ppm of ammonia and chlorine.

"This is 7 ppm ammonia water, with chlorine mixed in. The BJP and Congress have joined hands, putting Delhiites' health at risk. Sanjay Singh will deliver these bottles to the BJP headquarters for Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, Nayab Singh Saini, and also one for Rahul Gandhi. If they have the courage, they should drink this water at a press conference and show us," he said.

Kejriwal said that Haryana CM Saini stopped taking calls of Delhi CM Atishi after she said that the water to Delhi comes from Haryana.