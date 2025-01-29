Election Commission seeks proof from Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna poisoning claims by 8 pm

Delhi elections 2025: The Election Commission has sought proof from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party of their claims that Haryana was poisoning the water of Yamuna river by dumping industrial waste into it. Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that Haryana was mixing poison in the waters of the river to disrupt the supply to the national capital.

The poll body has asked Kejriwal to submit his response by 8 pm on Wednesday. It cited various judgments and legal provisions to warn Kejriwal that he can face up to three years of imprisonment if his claims are found to be misleading.

The commission noted that such allegations have serious ramifications as it could create enmity between the regional groups, residents of neighbouring states and is a threat to law and order situation.

Before this the poll panel had directed the Haryana government to submit a factual report by January 28, regarding allegations of increased ammonia in the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is planning to file a defamation suit against Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his statement, otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him,” said Saini.

Saini said, “The people of Haryana consider Yamuna as a holy river and worship it. Why would the people of Haryana mix poison in the river water?” further asking the AAP government for a 'chief secretary face-off' to inspect water quality near Delhi's gateway, Sonipat.

After that, Kejriwal said the Haryana government should not try to intimidate them with legal action. “They are trying to scare us, they have told us they will file a case…then do it. Have you left any stones unturned when it comes to filing cases against us? You have already sent us to jail, will you now pronounce the death sentence also? File a case. You will make the people of Delhi drink poison, and when Kejriwal protests against it, you threaten to file a case against him? Do it. But I will not let the people of Delhi die,” said Kejriwal.

He had said that the Election Commission had given time to Bhagwant Mann and Atishi for a meeting at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Additionally, the CEO of Delhi Jal Board, wrote to the Chief Secretary and said that Kejriwal's statements are "factually incorrect”, could lead to fear-mongering among Delhi residents, and spoil the relations between riparian states.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has also written to CM Atishi stating, "Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved, but also to national peace and security."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to Kejriwal, said politics cannot get dirtier than this, and asked for proof of his claims.