'I thought I was busy until I spent a day with PM': boAt's Aman Gupta recalls Modi's pace on France trip

boAt Co-Founder and CMO Aman Gupta on Wednesday said his perception of hard work changed after spending a day alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his France visit. Writing on X on Modi’s 75th birthday, Gupta said the Prime Minister’s schedule outpaced even that of a startup founder.

Advertisement

"I always thought I was a busy man. Until I experienced a day alongside Hon. Prime Minister Modi Ji in France 🙏," Gupta wrote on X.

He described the packed itinerary. "7 am we all were there for the Bastille Day parade and he had to stand most of the time. 12 to 5: There was nonstop business meetings with all business delegates from both countries. Evening: We had a special dinner at the Louvre. 12 am onwards: There were fireworks at the Eiffel Tower," he said.

Gupta admitted he was exhausted. "After that, I was so tired. I popped a melatonin, and slept long. But, the next morning when I woke up at 11, Modi Ji was already in the UAE, meeting government officials,” he wrote.

Advertisement

"For years, we grew up believing that politicians don’t work hard. That belief doesn’t stand anymore," Gupta said. "When national leaders work with the same intensity (and more) of a startup founder, the least we can do is raise the bar for ourselves. Because building a developed India by 2047 will demand more from each one of us."

He ended his note with birthday wishes. "Happy Birthday, @narendramodi. Thank you for redefining what leadership looks like."

I always thought I was a busy man. Until I experienced a day alongside Hon. Prime Minister Modi Ji in France 🙏



7 am we all were there for the the Bastille Day parade and he had to stand most of the time.

12 to 5 : There was Nonstop business meetings with all Business delegates… pic.twitter.com/pYgnWRkuvq — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) September 17, 2025

Kotak's recollection of Modi's attention to detail

Advertisement

Kotak Bank CMD Uday Kotak also shared his experiences of working with Modi, saying every meeting left him with "learning and inspiration."

"Every interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an experience filled with learning and inspiration. What strikes me most is the way he blends vision with execution, curiosity with humility," Kotak said in a post.

He said Modi's passion for the Vibrant Gujarat summit stood out during their engagements. "I have been attending the summit for long, and each time I have had the privilege of a one-on-one meeting with him. Our discussions would always center on development and how India could transform into a stronger, more dynamic nation," he wrote.

Kotak also recalled travelling with Modi overseas during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. "His curiosity was remarkable. He would visit a new country, and learn something new. On many occasions, he shared his observations and insights from those trips," Kotak said.

"One incident stands out clearly. During a meeting in Ahmedabad, he told me about his visit to Japan, where he had noticed braille trail on the roads leading up to the railway station. He explained how a visually impaired person could walk independently and safely using those tiles. He was so impressed by the idea that upon returning to Gujarat, he implemented the same concept at Kankariya in Ahmedabad, where it remains visible today," Kotak wrote.

Advertisement

"That small example shows his attention to detail, his focus on execution, and his commitment to inclusive development," he added. "Whenever he visited a foreign country, he was eager to learn best practices and adapt them for the betterment of Gujarat and India. This relentless hunger to learn, adapt, and improve continues to inspire his vision for India as a developed nation."

On Wednesday, several business and world leaders shared their recollections as Modi turned 75. The Prime Minister was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat.