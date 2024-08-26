'I want Champai Soren to join BJP, but he is...': BJP Jharkhand in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that he wants Champai Soren to join the saffron party but added that the JMM leader is a big leader, "I don't think it is right to comment on him". Sarma said he spoke to Champai Soren on some occasions but never had any political discussions.

"I want Hemant Soren to also join the BJP. BJP means patriotism. We are also ready to talk to Hemant Soren ji to stop intruders in Jharkhand. We have to save Jharkhand. For us, the country comes first," Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister said that today the biggest problem facing Jharkhand is the intruders. "Our party's only aim is that you fulfil the promises you made during the elections and free Jharkhand from intruders...We have only these 2 demands."

Earlier this month, Champai Soren visited Delhi amid speculation that he may join the BJP. After he returned to Jharkhand, Soren said he would not quit politics and may float a new political outfit. The former chief minister said that he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of JMM". "I won't quit politics as I have received lots of love and support from my followers. The chapter has closed, I may form a new outfit."

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday demanded the resignation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for "failing" to fulfil promises made to people during the 2019 assembly elections. The Jharkhand government has "failed on all fronts", including checking infiltration, Sarma alleged. "Your (Hemant Soren's) father Shibu Soren is an acclaimed national-level leader unlike mine... Time has come for you to resign and quit politics for failing to fulfil promises made to youths during elections," he said.

Sarma also criticised the JMM-led coalition for filing FIRs against around 12,000 unidentified people, including BJP leaders under "non-bailable sections" during a recent BJYM rally in Ranchi. Police also used tear gas shells and water cannons, and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

"This atrocity is unheard of in independent India. I have dealt with the ULFA, but not seen something like this. I will write to the Election Commission to remove the DGP from the post, as polls cannot be held in the state under such an officer. The FIRs against 12,000 youths is to blackmail workers," Sarma claimed. "I challenge the DGP to give us names of the 12,000 people, or else we will move the court of law."

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year.