'I will kill them by...': Poster with death threats to Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee found in Howrah

A poster having death threats to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, along with her nephew and party's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee was found in Uluberia, West Bengal's Howrah district, the police said.

The handwritten poster, in green ink on white cloth, was found at a construction site in the Fuleswar area of Uluberia, where Lok Sabha elections is set to happen on May 20.

“I will kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek by hitting them with a car. Everyone will light the lamps after that. I have a secret letter," the poster written in Bengali read.

The poster was discovered hanging on a stack of bricks.

"It is not yet clear what the secret letter meant. It could be a prank. We have to find out whether a single person or a group was involved in it," the police officer told PTI.

The police have begun investigating the matter.

West Bengal is set to go for polls for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 20. Seven out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies will be up for voting during this phase, including Bangaon (SC), Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, and Arambag.