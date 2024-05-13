'Names of 19 lakh Hindu Bengalis have been removed...': Mamata Banerjee says, 'will not allow NRC, CAA in West Bengal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the names of 19 lakh Hindu Bengalis have been removed from the list in Assam. She revealed this while voicing out a strong opposition against the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"I will not allow NRC... Names of 19 lakh Hindu Bengalis have been removed from the list in Assam...If they ask me for my parents' certificate, I don't even know their birthday, from where will I get the certificate. If they ask you to bring a certificate from 50 years ago, then you should first tell the BJP candidates to apply (for CAA). Why are you not applying, because you will become a foreigner?...If they themselves will not apply, then why will you apply?" the TMC supremo said while addressing a rally at North 24 Parganas.

Banerjee, reiterating her stance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, described it as a "trap" that would be followed by the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. We would allow neither the CAA nor the NRC in West Bengal,” Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in the state, emphasizing the prevailing law and order situation. He also highlighted what he described as a deliberate attempt by the TMC-led government to marginalize Hindus and treat them as second-class citizens in the state.