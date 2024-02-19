'I wish to bring to your kind notice...': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over Aadhaar deactivation of SCs, STs and OBCs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging deactivation of Aadhaar cards of people from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state.

She termed the alleged move a violation of natural justice. The letter states that the deactivation was done without any prior intimation or field enquiry.

"I wish to bring to your kind notice the sudden development of serious nature of indiscriminate de-activation of Aadhaar Cards of people, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs communities in West Bengal," Banerjee's letter read.

The Trinamool supremo asserted that Aadhaar cards belonging to members of the said community were deactivated without any prior notification or intimation.

"It is learnt that the Head Office of UIDAl in New Delhi, without any field enquiry or hearing the persons and taking the State Government into confidence, has been directly issuing letters to individuals and family members informing them about the deactivation of their Aadhaar Cards," the West Bengal chief minister said.

In the communication addressed to the Prime Minister, it was mentioned that a significant number of distressed individuals have been approaching the state administration seeking resolution.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that this could be a plot to deprive beneficiaries of welfare schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She also suggested that the deactivation might be a precursor to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Every citizen in the state is in a state of fear about this matter. I would like to know from you about the causes for such a sudden action of deactivation of Aadhaar Cards without assigning reasons," Mamata Banerjee's letter read.

Moreover, she inquired of the Prime Minister whether the reported deactivation of Aadhaar cards in Bengal was a deliberate scheme aimed at withholding entitlements from eligible beneficiaries of welfare programs, strategically timed just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee conducted a press conference on Monday addressing the issue of 'indiscriminate Aadhaar deactivation' in Bengal.

She expressed concern that a specific demographic, encompassing Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and individuals below the poverty line, has been excluded from accessing Aadhaar facilities.

Mamata Banerjee emphasized that this action was taken without notifying the state government or district magistrates, leaving the affected people in a helpless situation.

"A certain segment of people, which includes STs, SCs, and those who are below the poverty line, have been withdrawn from availing Aadhaar facilities. However, the move was executed without informing the state government, or district magistrate. People are helpless," she said.

Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government, claiming that the deactivation serves as a prelude to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Once you (Central Government) used demonetisation to torture people, then they forced Aadhaar card mandate on them. You also charged a hefty Rs.1000 for making these cards. And it was not in the hands of the state government. These cards were linked to their bank accounts. Now, will these people be deprived of all the benefits?" she asked.

During the press conference, Mamata Banerjee revealed that the Aadhaar cards of numerous individuals, predominantly from the Matua community, have been deactivated.

