IAF strengthens eastern theatre with upgraded Car Nicobar runway: What has changed

India is set to significantly strengthen its eastern military posture with the inauguration of a newly upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar Air Base next week. Sources told India Today that the resurfaced runway at Car Nicobar Air Base will be inaugurated by General Anil Chauhan on January 2, 2026.

The base's location gives it direct strategic oversight of the Malacca Strait, a global maritime choke point through which a significant share of international trade and energy supplies passes. The upgraded runway is expected to substantially enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to sustain high-tempo operations from the island chain.

As part of the upgrade, apron areas have been expanded to allow higher aircraft density and faster turnaround times. Sources said a newly renovated taxi track has also been developed with contingency planning in mind and can function as a secondary runway if required.

The improvements will be operationalised at the 37 Wing Air Force Base, which will function with the upgraded runway and a new detachment. The base will strengthen India's forward deployment and rapid response capabilities in the eastern theatre.

Following the inauguration, Su-30 MKI fighter jets are expected to take the lead in strategic operations from Car Nicobar, with Mirage fighter aircraft to follow. These assets are likely to carry out long-range firing and strike exercises, aimed at sharpening combat readiness in the region.

The runway upgrade is also expected to expand missile test-firing capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in the Andaman and Nicobar region.