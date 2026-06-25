Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday launched ‘Vande Bharatam’, a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying and supporting innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers from across India.

Launched on his 64th birthday, the initiative will reach all 36 states and union territories, covering more than 800 districts and multiple Indian languages to discover talent beyond traditional startup hubs.

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"When I began my journey, I had nothing. Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat. There is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country," said Gautam Adani.

Open to students, professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators at every stage

The initiative is open to anyone with an idea, innovation, solution or entrepreneurial ambition, irrespective of age, profession, educational background or stage of development.

Participants can apply with a concept, prototype, early-stage venture or an established business. A registered startup is not required to participate.

"India has built one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, yet most founders still emerge from a handful of cities. Vande Bharatam is our effort to discover the innovators, problem-solvers, and entrepreneurs whose ideas deserve recognition, support, and a larger platform. We invite every Indian with the courage to build and the determination to create to come forward and participate," the Adani Group Chairman noted.

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Focus on technology, agriculture, sustainability and grassroots solutions

The initiative will accept entries from sectors including technology, manufacturing, sustainability, agriculture, traditional crafts and community-led solutions.

Special pathways will encourage participation from women entrepreneurs, tribal entrepreneurs, rural innovators, Divyang entrepreneurs and community-based innovators working on solutions to local challenges.

75 finalists to receive mentorship, investor access and industry exposure

Applications will undergo a structured evaluation process based on innovation, entrepreneurial potential, impact and scalability. Details regarding assessment criteria, jury composition and selection stages will be announced later.

Following state and regional evaluations, 75 finalists will be invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive programme featuring mentorship, industry interactions and engagement with investors and business leaders.

The finalists will gain access to mentors, investors, industry leaders, incubation support and strategic partnerships aimed at helping transform ideas into enterprises. The programme will also include prize money and category-based recognitions, with details to be announced at a later stage.

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Platform aims to bridge India’s startup opportunity gap

The Grand Finale, scheduled around Independence Day, will mark the beginning of an ongoing platform connecting participants with mentors, investors, industry leaders and fellow innovators.

"If I can do it, any Indian can do it. All they need is an opportunity and a stage," Gautam Adani said.

India currently ranks among the world’s leading startup ecosystems. However, more than 80 per cent of startup founders continue to emerge from just five cities, leaving many aspiring innovators without access to visibility, mentorship and networks.

As India moves towards its goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, expanding participation in entrepreneurship and innovation will remain critical for driving economic growth, creating jobs and addressing local challenges.