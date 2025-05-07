'If provoked again...': Wing Commander Vyomika Singh warns Pak in cold sign-off after Operation Sindoor

In a rare joint press briefing by India’s armed forces and the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, the government laid out the full scope of Operation Sindoor—India’s cross-border missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But it wasn’t just data and diplomacy. The tone turned sharply assertive as Wing Commander Vyomika Singh issued a direct warning to Pakistan, stating that India is fully prepared for any provocation or response.

The briefing began with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who emphasized that Indian intelligence had received credible indications of further planned attacks. “It was critical to disrupt and neutralize this threat,” Misri said. “India exercised its right to respond in a proportionate, calibrated, and non-provocative manner. The operation focused solely on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and preventing further infiltration attempts into Indian territory.”

Following this, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army, provided the exact timeline of the operation. “Between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on the night of May 6–7, Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor,” she said. “This was launched to deliver justice for the 26 innocent civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Nine terror camps were precisely targeted and destroyed.”

Colonel Qureshi added that these camps were not just hideouts but command centres where top operatives were trained and deployed. “These camps have existed for years as part of Pakistan’s long-standing terror infrastructure. I want to underline that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, and there are no confirmed civilian casualties as of now,” she clarified.

Ending the briefing on a firm note, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, representing the Indian Air Force, addressed Pakistan directly. “We are fully prepared to deal with any kind of response from Pakistan,” she said. “If there is any further provocation or hostile action, the Indian Armed Forces will respond decisively and appropriately.”

Singh’s statement capped off a clear message: Operation Sindoor was not a one-off reaction but part of a broader doctrine of zero tolerance towards terrorism